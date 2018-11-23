Debenhams Black Friday 2018: Best deals and today’s can’t miss sales

Debenhams Black Friday 2018: Debenhams is offering massive reductions across all of its departments this Black Friday, with up to 60% off on electrical goods available for today only. Plus, get 50% off women’s handbags, beauty & fragrance, men’s boots and shoes, and more in this year’s Debenhams Black Friday deals rush.

Debenhams is renowned for its incredible Black Friday sales – and this year is no exception. The popular retailer is offering at least 30% off all departments, with much bigger savings to be had on specific products.

Looking to get your hands on a new state-of-the-art coffee machine? How about an Oral B electric toothbrush? Or a new Philips beard trimmer? Debenhams is offering up to 60% off on electricals this Black Friday, so head over to their site to check out the best deals this year.

Want to shop around first? Check out our top picks of the best Black Friday electricals deals currently on the market:

If you’re looking for some more fashion-related deals, then Debenhams also has some fantastic Black Friday offers on both women’s and men’s fashion departments.

Get up to half price on women’s handbags and beauty & fragrance, and up to half price on men’s shoes and boots.

But be warned: if you’re looking to snap up a good Debenhams deal this Black Friday then you’d better act fast, as stock is selling out quickly and many offers are available for one day only.

