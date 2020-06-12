Deathloop was among the many titles that made an appearance at last night’s PS5 event. But, what makes this first person shooter so unique? Here’s everything you need to know about this PS5 and PC exclusive.

Deathloop is a first person shooter by Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the Dishonored franchise. The game relies heavily on a trend Arkane established in previous titles, pushing gamers to play in their own style and encouraging them to gain new information with every playthrough.

Read on for all the latest information and rumours, including story, release date and features for Arkane Studios’ Deathloop.

Deathloop story – what is it about?

What makes Deathloop special is its Groundhog Day-like approach. Gamers play as Colt, an assassin caught in a time loop on 60s-inspired party island Blackreef. Every morning Colt wakes up and repeats the same day, hunting down different characters and learning new information as he goes. The goal of the game is to break the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the sun goes down.

Each loop brings new clues and hints that lead you closer to Colt’s targets. As the day repeats, you’ll get to learn more about relationships, schedules and how to attack specific enemies, leaving each loop more informed than the last.

Unfortunately, taking out targets and getting through the day isn’t all Colt has to worry about. Perhaps the biggest threat comes in the form of rival assassin Julianna. Julianna is on a mission to protect the loop by killing Colt (again and again and again).

The playstyle is flexible, according to Arkane. It’s up to players to decide whether they want to take a stealthy approach or to simply burst into battle, guns blazing. Not that you’re limited to guns – players are armed with “otherworldly powers” alongside an arsenal of “savage weaponry”, whatever that entails. There’s a multiplayer mode too – here players can take control of Julianna, making the hunter vs hunted aspect of the game a lot more human.

You can watch the trailer here:

Deathloop release date – When is it out?

Bethesda has yet to announce a release date or price for Deathloop.

What we do know is that Deathloop will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PC, giving us yet another reason to upgrade to the PS5 later this year. The game will take advantage of the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features on the new DualSense controller to make every action feel more immersive.

