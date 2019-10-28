Death Stranding won’t be PS4 exclusive for long as Kojima Productions confirms PC port

Kojima Productions has announced that Death Stranding will be coming to PC in the summer months of 2020, meaning it’s no longer a PS4 exclusive.

Set to release exclusively for Sony’s PlayStation 4 console on November 8, Death Stranding is the debut project from Hideo Kojima and his newly formed development studio – Kojima Productions.

Known for the legendary Metal Gear Solid franchise and other beloved titles such as Zone of the Enders and Policenauts, Kojima has a high pedigree that has given this latest title some epic anticipation.

Now, it’s no longer a PS4 exclusive, with the studio confirming in a sudden tweet that Death Stranding will be coming to PC in Summer 2020. No specific details such as release date, system specifications or storefront have been confirmed, though.

“Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING! DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!! Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!”

Related: Best PS4 Games

After removing placeholder text from its website regarding platforming exclusivity in recent months, Kojima Productions porting Death Stranding to PC has long been expected, and now we finally have confirmation. Fingers crossed we will also receive an enhanced PS5 port when the console launches next year, too.

Starring the likes of Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, Death Stranding is an open-world experience where you play as Sam ‘Porter’ Bridges, a courier tasked with delivering packages across a broken world in an attempt to bring America back together in the face of certain doom.

I’m playing through it right now and will have a review later this week, when we finally spill the beans about what is undoubtedly 2019’s most mysterious game. Fingers crossed it can live up to all of hype and intrigue behind its utterly wild trailers.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…