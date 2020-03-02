Death Stranding PC release date announced alongside exclusive Half-Life content

505 Games and Kojima Productions have confirmed that Death Stranding will be launching for PC on June 2, 2020, and will come packaged with a bunch of exclusive content.

The studio’s debut project will be released across Steam and Epic Games Store, launching with exclusive content that will crossover with one of the platform’s biggest franchises: Half-Life.

Players who decide to pre-order will gain access to an assortment of in-game bonuses and digital goodies, including items which will likely make Sam Porter Bridges’ cross-country adventure a little easier to stomach.

These will include a bunch of cosmetic items (we hope you like gold things) alongside a handful of digital wallpapers for decorating your desktop. The soundtrack will also come bundled with this edition, which we must confess contains some absolute bangers.

Given this is a PC release, you’ll have an oppurtunity to push visuals and performance much further than on consoles, with the possibility of higher resolutions, custom graphic options and an abundance of other improvements. System requirements are yet to be confirmed, although we imagine they aren’t too far from being unveiled.

“Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there in the gaming landscape right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel beautifully compelling- resulting in one of the strongest final acts I’ve seen in some time,” reads our review.

It’s bizarre to see Norman Reedus donning a headcrab hat from Half-Life in a game developed by Hideo Kojima and company, but stranger things have certainly happened. Given that Half-Life: Alyx will launched exclusively on PC later this month, it’s a great piece of cross promotion from Kojima Productions.

