The Death Stranding launch trailer is here – but beware it’s filled with spoilers

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions have released the launch trailer for Death Stranding ahead of its long-awaited release next week.

Coming in at almost 8 minutes, the extensive trailer provides a detailed look at Hideo Kojima’s new project, perhaps a little too much if you’re hoping to remain unspoiled on certain plot developments and characters.

Knowing this, if you’re a hardcore fan of the developer we’d recommend skipping this trailer and going in blind when the game launches exclusively on November 8 for PS4. Story is set to be a massive part of Death Stranding, and one you’ll probably want to go in knowing as little as possible.

If you don’t care about potential spoilers you can check out the trailer in all of its glory below. The review embargo for Death Stranding will lift later this week, which is when I’ll have a full verdict ready and raring to go.

Known for the likes of Metal Gear Solid, Policenauts and Zone of the Enders, Hideo Kojima is beloved across the gaming medium – meaning there’s ample expectations sitting behind Death Stranding. Millions, ourselves included, are hoping it lives up to the enormous hype.

Starring the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen and Lea Seydoux – this is a star-studded open world experience with some fascinating gameplay mechanics we’re keen to delve into. Hopefully it isn’t as unbelievably convuluted as Solid Snake’s recent adventures.

Kojima Productions confirmed earlier this week that Death Stranding will be coming to PC in 2020 courtesy of publisher 505 Games, meaning it won’t be a console exclusive for very long, which is great news for players who aren’t on Sony’s platform. Given Sony helped bankroll the project, I wouldn’t expect it to appear on Xbox One or Project Scarlett anytime soon, though.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…