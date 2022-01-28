Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements: The official PC specs

Death Stranding Directo’rs Cut is making its way to PC by the end of March. But is your PC ready to take on this epic action-adventure game? Read on to find out the Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be officially launching on PC on 30 March, and in the run-up to the release we’ve found out all the PC requirements to get your game up and running.

Kojima Productions has revealed both the minimum and recommend specs, so you’ll know what you need to make your playthrough experience even better, no matter what your target performance is.

Minimum requirements

Starting off with the minimum requirements, you won’t need a particularly powerful PC to run Death Stranding Director’s Cut, but you will be missing out on some of the finer graphical details.

Both the GeForce GTX 1050 and Radeon RX 560 came out a few years ago and can be found on third-party websites for around £300, which is not that expensive compared to some other GPUs on the market.

In the same vein, neither processors are that recent, and anyone who’s bought a gaming PC recently will likely meet these specs.

The place some people may get tripped up is the 80GB required storage. However, you can buy a solid-state drive (SSD) or an external hard drive if you need more space.

Recommended requirements

The recommended specs for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements are slightly more advanced, but again, anyone who tinkers with their PC or has bought a new gaming desktop recently should fare fine.

In a similar vein as the minimum specs, both GPUs are not that recent, with the GeForce GTX 1060 costing a bit more than the Radeon RX 590 on third-party websites, sitting at around £350 and £220, respectively.

It’s important to note that the stock issues that have been plaguing tech (with PC components suffering in particular) will make it harder to find a GPU for a reasonable price, so you may need to be willing to splash out if you want the best specs.

The processors aren’t too lofty either, with the Intel i7 range being powerful enough to run high-end games but not being too uncommon when purchasing a new desktop. You can find both the Intel and AMD processor on sites like Amazon, with the prices varying from £175 to £260.

Once again, you’re likely to meet some of these specs if you’re into your gaming setup. However, if you don’t hit these requirements it shouldn’t be too difficult or expensive to get your PC up to standard, especially if you only need to upgrade one of your components.

That being said, you’ll likely need even more powerful components if you plan on playing this game in Quad HD or 4K. Unfortunately, Kojima Productions hasn’t provided the exact requirements for these resolutions.