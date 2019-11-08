Death Stranding is coming exclusively to PS4 on November 8, and players on other platforms will need to wait before getting their hands on Hideo Kojima’s unusual epic.

Acting as the first major project from Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an open-world experience unlike anything we’ve ever played before, and somehow, the creator of Metal Gear Solid has struck gold with this wonderfully surreal blockbuster.

Right now, the only place you can play Death Stranding is on PS4, and it will remain a console exclusive on Sony’s platform for the foreseeable future. Given its origins, don’t expect this to appear on Xbox One anytime soon.

Is Death Stranding coming to PC?

PC, on the other hand, is a very different story. Kojima Productions has confirmed that Death Stranding will be coming to the platform in Summer 2020. This announcement came out of nowhere, unleashed in a tweet from the studio itself. Either way, it’s great news.

Earning 5/5 in our Death Stranding review, Kojima Production’s debut project is something very special indeed. Set across a vast post-apocalyptic world, it tells an emotional story bolstered up by excellent, unpredictable gameplay systems. PS4 owners need to play this one.

“Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there in the gaming medium right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel beautifully compelling- resulting in one of the strongest final acts I’ve seen in some time,” reads our review.

“It’s going to be polarizing, glacial in its pacing during the opening hours as it expects players to delve into its mechanics, finding out what makes it tick while bonding with other couriers through a personal network of massive significance. I laughed, I cried and I grinned like a stupid idiot at the absurdity of it all. But by the end, I was left wanting more. Death Stranding is one of a kind, cementing itself as a weird, wonderful masterpiece.”

