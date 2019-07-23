Death Stranding was almost breathtaking until Hideo Kojima passed on Keanu Reeves

Hideo Kojima has revealed a few new interesting facts about Death Stranding, including some actors that were passed on in favour of the incredibly dreamy Mads Mikkelsen.

Known for his roles in Hannibal, Doctor Strange and that one Carlsberg advert, Mads Mikkelsen stars in Death Stranding as the upcoming game’s primary antagonist.

He isn’t the only megastar set to make an appearance in Kojima Production’s debut project, with The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus playing the role of protagonist – Sam Bridges.

Other actors include Guillermo Del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn and Lea Seydoux. Kojima’s love of cinema is in full-swing here, and we’re hoping it leads to something special.

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con (via WCCFTech), Hideo Kojima revealed that he was originally recommended Keanu Reeves to play the role now filled by Mads Mikkelsen, who has now gone on to play a major role in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

During the panel, Kojima took a stab at the battle royale genre when asked about why he decided to create something like Death Stranding. “The easiest thing to do would have been to make a game where everyone is on an island and shoots each other,” Kojima said.

He also went on to talk about how his work and that of popular filmmakers might be received going forward, hoping to leave some form of meaningful legacy.

“I want to create something that gives more inspiration to the world. Like Hollywood movies where some don’t live with you, people just digest and consume. What I do is make something that’s difficult to chow down when you digest my work.

What happens when I release my game or when Nicolas releases a movie, we get criticism or praise. But you think about it ten years later, same as BladeRunner or 2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Death Stranding is set to launch exclusively for PS4 on November 8, 2019. Earlier this week, the official box art was also revealed, which you can check out below:

