Games don’t come any more eagerly anticipated than Death Stranding, the post-apocalyptic PS4 and PS5 exclusive from industry iconic Hideo Kojima. Now, we’ve got our best idea yet of the title’s release date, courtesy of a stunning new teaser from the legend himself.

As first spotted by Twinfinite, the latest issue of Japanese games magazine Famitsu features a New Year’s message from Metal Gear Solid creator Kojima, who cryptically asks: “Is 2019 the year of the Whale? Please look forward to Death Stranding!”

Of course, 2019 is actually the Year of the Pig according to the Chinese Zodiac calendar, which doesn’t even feature a whale to begin with.

The first Death Stranding trailer, on the other hand, features a number dying whales on a beach, leaving many to speculate that Kojima is quietly revealing the release date of his new game, which ‘stars’ Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, among other big name talent.

Working against a potential Death Stranding 2019 release date, however, is the fact that the game is hotly tipped to be an exclusive launch title for the next-gen PS5 console, which is unlikely to be revealed until 2020.

That said, the PS4 Pro is certainly powerful enough to run what looks like a visually stunning (and therefore intensive) game, thanks to its stunning 4K HDR graphics.

Moreover, some rumours have suggested that an early version of the PlayStation 5 could be released as early as 2019, though this would likely be a fairly minimalist streaming-only console.

Year of the Whale or not, it looks like 2019 is shaping up to be a big year for both Sony and Kojima, and you can fully expect to learn more about Death Stranding as the year progresses – a new trailer feels like it’s almost certainly due sooner rather than later.

