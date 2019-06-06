Xbox One X with NBA 2K19 is somehow $200 off at eBay US

With the NBA Finals currently underway in the United States, there’s never been a better time to delve into NBA 2K19. And what better way to delve into NBA 2K19 than with an Xbox One X at the lowest price ever.

Yes, eBay is offering an Xbox One X 1TB console with a wireless controller and a digital download of the NBA 2K19 game for just $300. That’s a whopping $200 saving on the current list price on the official Xbox store in the United States.

So far it only appears as if the deal – which is revealed at checkout – is available in the United States, where 809 units have been sold at the time of writing. There’s no indications of the stock levels available through the independent seller (who has 98.9% positive feedback from more than a quarter of a million reviews), so jump on it while you can.

BUY NOW: Xbox One X 2K19 bundle for $300 (save $200)

The deal is likely a tie in with the NBA Finals, although there’s no official reference to that on eBay’s website. Either way it’s an absolutely outstanding deal, ranking among the best we’ve ever seen for the top Xbox One console Microsoft offers.

Our review called the Xbox One X “the pinnacle of console gaming”, offering native 4K HDR gaming, improved performance on some optimised games and surprisingly quiet running. It’s also the most powerful console money can buy, by the way.

There’s an eight-core AMD processor running at 2.3GHz, and a much-improved AMD graphics chip with 40 Compute Units (versus 12 on the older models). There’s 12GB of high-speed memory for the console to use, with around 9GB set aside for games and graphics.

Our reviewer added: “For me, the One X is a more compelling purchase than the One S – it’s the very latest in console hardware and the guarantee of smooth performance and some stonking visuals is mightily tempting.”