Save a whopping £100 on the Honor 10 – now just £299

The Honor 10 was one of the best £400 phones of 2018. Now it’s one of the best £300 phones of 2019 (so far).

You can currently get £100 off the price of the Honor 10 if you head over to Amazon.

The online retail giant is currently offering the notched Android phone for just £299.99 in each of its three colours: Glacier Grey, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Green. With free delivery in the UK (whether you’re a Prime member or not), it’s a bit of a steal.

Particularly as we rated the Honor 10 so highly in our review. We praised the phone’s sleek design, its powerful hardware, and its exceptional value.

On the design front you’re getting a stylish edge-to-edge notched display, a luminous multi-layered 2.5D glass back, and classy metal edges. The hardware offering is headlined by a 5.84-inch Full HD+ IPS display that’s one of the best available at the price.

You also get a rapid Kirin 970 CPU, a whopping 128GB of storage, and a sizeable 3400mAh battery that will get you through a day of usage with room to spare.

We should make special mention of the Honor 10’s AI-enhanced dual-camera (24-megapixel and 16-megapixel), too. It can smartly pick out the scene you’re trying to shoot, and then make deft enhancements and optimisations in real time. For this kind of money, it takes pretty fine pictures.

“If you liked the look of the Huawei P20 Pro, but didn’t fancy the price, then the Honor 10 is a solid alternative,” said TR‘s own Alastair Stevenson. “It packs the same Kirin CPU as the P20, has an excellent FHD+ screen and a premium design that makes it look and feel way more expensive than it is. Though it’s not got three sensors, the rear dual camera is also a cut above what you’d regularly find at this price.”

At £400 for all this and more, the Honor 10 already represented excellent value. At £300, however, the Honor 10 has burst into bargain territory. Snap it up quick.

For more amazing deals, follow us @TrustedDealsUK on Twitter.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.