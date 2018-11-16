DEAL: Get the GTX 1060 6GB with Monster Hunter World and a free SSD for just £219.99

Ebuyer is offering a spectacular deal ahead of Black Friday 2018 which gets you a great graphics card and an equally excellent game to go along with it.

For £219.99 you can purchase the GTX 1060 6GB, which is capable of running the majority of modern titles on high settings or more, meaning you get plenty of bang for your buck. You’ll also be able to get the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive up and running if you’re keen on virtual reality.

Black Friday Deal – Palit GeForce GTX 1060 Palit GeForce GTX 1060 Dual 6GB GDDR5 Graphics Card This incredible deal from ebuyer nabs you not only the stellar Palit GeForce GTX 1060, but also a 120SSD and a code for Monster Hunter World. What a bargain.

It comes with a free download code for Capcom’s Monster Hunter World, which is one of our favourite games of the year here at Trusted Reviews.

Earning 10/10 in our review, we praised its satisfying combat, massive battles and epic open-world to explore. Check out a quick snippet below:

‘If you haven’t tried Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World you really should. Whether it’s on PC or console the game remains one of the best RPGs you’ll ever play, and the most inviting the series has ever been.

It’s clear to see why the franchise has such a dedicated following, and now that fanbase is set to grow ever larger thanks to the incredible steps the developer has taken to make this game more welcoming to many more players.’

Monster Hunter World isn’t the only freebie to be found in this deal. Picking up the GTX 1060 6GB will also bag you a free 120GB SSD, which would normally retail for about £25.

This is a deal we’re tempted to jump in on ourselves, and we imagine stocks won’t last long so act now if you’re interested.

