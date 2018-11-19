Black Friday deals week is upon us and there isn’t a better time to bag yourself a shiny new smartphone for the festive season.

One of our favourite phones of 2018 is the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Fonehouse just so happens to have to have it available for an impressive price of £499. That’s a seriously impressive saving when you consider it retailed for £739 when it was released earlier in the year. We’ve looked and we can’t find it cheaper anywhere else.

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 Deals – SIM-Free Samsung Galaxy S9 – Midnight Black Fonehouse have the Galaxy S9 for a massive discount if you want it SIM-free.

The Galaxy S9 packs a lovely, high-resolution HDR display and an impressive 12-megapixel camera on the back. This camera packs a nifty feature that’ll switch aperture depending on your surroundings, meaning it’s perfect for churning out great pictures in dark bars or clubs.

It’s also one of the slickest looking phones around thanks to the glass and metal build and sleek curves. An IP68 rating for water resistance and wireless Qi charging are welcome features too.

In our 4/5 review we said, “The Samsung Galaxy S9 ticks most of the boxes with regards to what most folk want in a new phone: good camera, attractive design, stunning screen and plenty of interesting features to play with.”

“If you’re coming from a Galaxy S7 or older then you’ll appreciate what’s on offer here. I even prefer this smaller variant to its Plus-sized brother; it feels better in the hand and there’s no other Android phone of this size that can do this much.”

