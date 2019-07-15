Deal alert: the Jabra Elite 65t is 30% off in this phenomenal Prime Day price smash

The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless ear buds have a deep discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Day discounts, meaning you can get a cracking pair of earbuds for 30% off, bringing them down to a very affordable $104.30.

This is the cheapest the Jabra Elite 65t’s have been as a regular price, barring a few hard-to-get warehouse deals, making it a good time to pick them up, letting you get a whole summer of use out of the true wireless earphones, easy to keep in your pocket and keep everywhere.

Jabra Elite deals Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case – Gold Beige Boasting a five hour battery life (and up to 15 if you give it a little charge in the included charging case) this pair of Jabra True Wireless earbuds is going for a great price.

“Better battery life, better comfort – but not quite the best sound in this class,” said our 3.5/5 review of the Jabra Elite True Wireless buds. Our reviewer, Andrew Williams, praised the clean sound and the better design. However, he noted the sound quality wasn’t the best in class, although at this new lower price, it might be a worthy compromise.

There’s a lot to like about the buds. They’ll give you five hours of battery life on a single charge, with 15 hours worth of juice available with the including True Wireless case. The design is quite chunky, and they’re comfortable worn in the ear over long periods of time.

You’ve got 24 hours to grab this deal, and they’ll probably sell out fast, so if you like the look of these, it’s worth moving fast so you’re not disappointed. Who knows when we’ll get a discount this good for this earbuds again?

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item.

