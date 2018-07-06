Dead Island 2 is still alive and kicking, Deep Silver confirms

Deep Silver has confirmed that Dead Island 2 is still in the works, despite being stuck in development hell for a couple of years now.

First announced at E3 2014 with a fun, goofy and grotesque trailer, the open-world zombie title has since been delayed countless times alongside a number of developer changes.

Currently being helmed by Sumo Digital, the title was originally in the works at Yager, the creators of critically acclaimed Spec Ops: The Line. The studio was taken off the project in 2015 due to creative differences.

With the release of mobile title Dead Island: Survivors earlier this week, fans have become concerned around the sequel’s current status.

Deep Silver took to the official Dead Island Twitter account to confirm that it’s still in the works and we’ll hear an update regarding its development soon.

Sumo Digital, who are also working on Crackdown 3 and Team Sonic Racing at the moment, is presumably busy working on Dead Island 2, although there is currently no release date or window to speak of.

With E3 2018 already behind us, the next major event where a Dead Island 2 announcement could surface is Gamescom or Tokyo Games Show.

The original title was developed by Techland, a studio that is now working on the excellent Dying Light series, a sequel in which is coming in 2019.

