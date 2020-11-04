Days Gone is set to receive a massive upgrade on PS5, Bend Studio confirms

Bend Studio has commented on the latest update to arrive for open-world zombie shooter Days Gone, and how it will impact the experience on the PlayStation 5.

While it received a mixed critical reception, Days Gone has amassed a large and passionate audience who has taken to the morbid open-world and harrowing life of Deacon St John. Yes, that is seriously the lead character’s name.

It turns out the undead PS4 exclusive still has some life in it yet, and will be available on PS5 through backwards compatibility with some major upgrades to its visuals and performance. Days Gone received a hefty 25GB patch last week, and now Bend Studio has confirmed exactly what impact it will have on the new console.

Those jumping into Days Gone on the PS5 can expect 60 frames per second performance at a dynamic 4K resolution, which will make the overall experience far more satisfying to play. Sadly, it doesn’t seem the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and vibration motors will be compatible, as they are seemingly exclusive to games native to the console.

Save transfers are confirmed, meaning you jump into your existing journey without any obstacles. This is great to hear, and with Days Gone being part of the PlayStation Plus Collection, there’s a high chance that new and existing players alike will be jumping in this November. Here’s what we thought of the open-world survival horror in our 3.5/5 review:

“Days Gone has a couple of fantastic ideas, including the blockbuster horde battles that offer some of the most heart-pounding zombie spectacles I’ve seen yet. Unfortunately, these fantastic moments are fleeting, with generic missions, a messy story, and a plague of technical bugs holding back Days Gone from becoming a zombie-slaying classic.”

The PS5 will be launching both its physical and digital editions on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. The rest of the world, including the UK, can get their hands on the console on November 19. We’ll have loads of coverage in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews.

