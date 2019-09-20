Dataminers think Batman is likely to appear in Fortnite

Fortnite has already played host to John Wick and now, according to dataminers, another action hero is coming to Tilted Town: Batman.

New loading screens and in-game items were uncovered by dataminers working their way through the game’s inner workings.

The miners found several bat-themed items tucked away in the game’s latest build. If this Bat-Glider doesn’t get your hopes up, we don’t know what will.

Also discovered was a Batman banner, Batman spray and a Gotham-esque loading screen featuring Gothic rooftops.

A leaked mini-map also shows some scenes of Gotham working their way into the Fortnite universe.

Leaks also suggest an ‘Explosive Batarang’ throwable is on the way, as it a ‘Batman Grapnel Gun’. These will, no doubt, help players navigate and destroy their chosen areas of Fortnite’s new Gotham-esque settings.

None of this has been made official yet but the leaked images are convincing and Fortnite dataminers have a reputation for uncovering these kind of additions.

This Saturday, the 21st of September is, apparently, Batman Day. The Bat signal will be projected in ten cities around the world and these leaks suggest that Tilted Town may also be added to the list.

Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, said: “We are proud to send up the Bat-Signal on Batman Day because it is an important beacon of inspiration that makes us all believe that it’s possible to take hardship and turn it into something good. Batman Day is a global celebration for all the fans.”

The signal will be projected in Melbourne, Tokyo, Berlin, Barcelona, London, Sao Paulo, New York, Montreal, Mexico City and Los Angeles. There are also countless more Batman Day experiences going on worldwide.

All of this makes us more sure that the caped crusader will be making an appearance in one of the most popular games going, Fortnite. Keep your eyes peeled for his signal.

