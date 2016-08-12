Darth’s back in new trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

It took a while, but Star Wars fever has finally died down following December’s The Force Awakens release.

But the fever never rests for long, just like the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, Darth Vader, who features in a new trailer for the upcoming spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Following news of re-shoots to lighten up the film’s tone, fans became a tad sceptical over just how necessary an entry in the Star Wars canon this latest outing would be – after all, re-shooting certainly didn’t do much for Suicide Squad.

But concerns are likely to be assuaged fairly quickly once this stormtrooper-packed trailer gets about.

Highlights include AT-ATs in battle, glimpses of the Death Star, and of course, Darth Vader himself, who can briefly be seen in the trailer’s closing moments.

The film follows a group of heroes as they embark on a mission to steal the plans to the Empire’s ‘ultimate weapon of destruction’, the Death Star.

Events in this latest Star Wars offering occur between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with Felicity Jones, Mad Mikkelsen, and Ben Mendelsohn among the new cast.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is due to hit theatres on December 16 in both the US and UK, while our Aussie pals will get the film a day earlier for some reason.

