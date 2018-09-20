You can try out Dark Souls Remastered on Nintendo Switch this weekend

Bandai Namco has announced a playable network test for Dark Souls Remastered on Nintendo Switch.

The upcoming network test will allow players to play through the opening hours of FromSoftware’s adventure prior to its launch on October 19.

More specifically, it will begin on September 21 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST and will conclude later that day at 2pm PD/5pm EDT/10pm BST.

Two additional tests are scheduled for the same times on September 22 and 23, so you’ve a solid four hours to see how it holds up on Switch. The client itself can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop.

Having been delayed and now launching separately from the PS4 and Xbox One versions, the Switch release will run at 1080p/30fps while docked, but will decrease to 720p when played portable.

Earning 8/10 in our review, we had a lot of fun with Dark Souls Remastered despite its relatively conservative upgrades:

‘If you’ve played Dark Souls before then there isn’t really anything in this version of the game that makes for a compelling reason to part with your cash. The term ‘Remastered’ implies that a great amount of work has gone into this release, and although it’s a definite improvement – especially with regards to the frame rate – it isn’t extraordinary.’

Those who’ve yet to experience Dark Souls, there is no better way to do so than with this remaster, and soon you can play it on the move!

