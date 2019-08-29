The Dark Pictures: Little Hope starring Midsommar’s Will Poulter announced for 2020 release

Hot on the heels of The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan releasing later this week, Supermassive Games has already begun teasing the next chapter in its anthology.

Starring Will Poulter, who horror fans will be keenly familiar with thanks to the likes of Midsommar and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Little Hope is a twisted take on the theme of witchcraft, with The Salem Witch Trials being teased throughout Man of Medan to boot.

Judging from the brief teaser that was unveiled alongside the good ending in Man of Medan, Little Hope feels like a demented mixture of Silent Hill and The Blair Witch Project. If you’re a horror lover, that’s a match made in heaven.

It appears that the town of Little Hope is the unfortunate home to some serious witchy business, leading to some supernatural monsters and other terrors emerging throughout the adventure.

Beyond the trailer, few details have been confirmed beyond a ‘2020’ release window. We imagine it will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC like Man of Medan before it. Here’s hoping more information emerges once the first chapter is in player’s hands.

Earning 3.5/5 in our review I praised The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan for its stellar visuals, plentiful scares and great multiplayer features. However, it isn’t without issue: ‘The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is a solid beginning to what I hope becomes a memorable selection of virtual horror outings. The setting here didn’t do much for me if I’m perfectly honest, but the memorable characters, razor sharp pacing and well-placed scares make it excellent fun with a few friends by your side.

Sadly, the technical issues are harder to ignore when performance issues and visual blemishes emerge even on Xbox One X. This could improve with a patch, but proved an undeniable distraction during my review playthrough. That said, I’m ready to dive in to determine the fate of these characters once again.’

