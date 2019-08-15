Your job prospects are looking darker than ever thanks to the newest update to LinkedIn’s mobile app, according to this leak.

It looks as though LinkedIn might finally be getting its own dark mode so you can keep up to date on what your friends and colleagues are up to well into the night. The new feature was discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong when she decided to investigate the code beneath the app – and it looks really nice.

Going by Wong’s screengrab, it looks as though dark mode for LinkedIn is going to consist of a dark grey background with lighter grey and white text to contrast and blue details. The background doesn’t look like a true black, so OLED users will be disappointed to hear that there probably won’t be any big battery saving perks to this particular dark mode.

The colour scheme will still reduce the strain on the eyes, however, making it perfect for scrolling through job postings in low lit conditions and late at night.

Wong does make sure to point out that the ‘Post a job’ icon and the word ‘Worldwide’ are both black and thus barely visible against the gloomy grey background. This is most likely an indication that the feature is still in the early stages of development and that the dark mode hasn’t quite reached all of the app yet.

LinkedIn joins other popular social networking apps like Twitter, YouTube and – most recently – Facebook, in getting the increasingly popular feature. Wong was also the first to leak the Facebook news so we have good reason to trust that dark mode for LinkedIn is legit.

We don’t know how long it will be until LinkedIn decides to roll out its dark mode to the public, but it certainly looks like it’s close.

