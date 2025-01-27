Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dark Matter’s custom IEMs are headphones from another dimension

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The third week of January saw the NAMM 2025 audio show take place in California, and one of the new launches at the show was a range of custom-designed in-earphones from a new brand called Dark Matter.

Not to be confused with the Apple TV+ show (it’s good, you should watch it), Dark Matter Audio Labs was founded by a team of industry veterans who’ve had years of experience in researching acoustics and professional audio engineering. The result is the four-strong IEM line-up, each one crafted to deliver “a superior fit and exceptional sound signatures tailored to meet the needs of the most discerning user”.

DMA Labs DM3 custom earphones

Assembled in the USA (we’re sure a certain leader would love that ‘fact’), DMA Labs says it sources the best components for the job whether it’s dealing with “drivers, audio cables or packaging”. The earphones have been designed with performers and engineers in mind, each IEM constructed to be durable and able to withstand constant use. The drivers are said to be of high quality, the cables lightweight for comfort and the protective carry case they come in ensures they won’t be easy to damage.

DMA Labs claim they use a meticulous process that combines “experience, science, and art” to achieve the earphones they’ve created, with silicone ear impressions taken by an audiologist (or staff member), which is then digitally captured via 3D scanning technology for a better seal and sound tailored to the individual’s ear. Each design is constantly refined to offer that secure and precise fit.

The earphones also look pretty spectacular up close too, with a jewel-like encrusted appearance on the IEM housing. Here are the earphones and the prices for them (in US dollars).

  • DM2H Hybrid Dual-Driver Custom IEM – 1 x Dynamic Driver, 1 x BA Driver – $599
  • DMA3 Triple-Driver Custom IEM – 3 x BA Drivers – $899
  • DMA6 Six-Driver Custom IEM – 6 x BA Drivers – $1499
  • DMA8 Eight-Driver Custom IEM – 8 x BA Drivers – $1699

The DMA Labs Audio have already gone on sale, and if you’re interested, you can purchase them directly through the Dark Matters Audio Lab’s website.

