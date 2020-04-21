Dance your cares away! Fraggle Rock returns on Apple TV Plus

Surprise! Fraggle Rock is back and the first episode of the return to air has just dropped on Apple TV Plus.

The beloved puppet show of yesteryear – a sister production to The Muppets – is back for the first time in more than three decades with new episodes set to arrive every week.

New mini-episodes of Fraggle Rock Rock On! will air every Tuesday on Apple’s TV service. The first, which premieres today, focuses on social distancing. The cave-dwelling Fraggles are all self isolating in different parts of the underground abode and must find new ways to interact and make music together.

With that theme in mind, the producers themselves are shooting the content on iPhones from their homes in the United States, which might suggest the way forward for all animated/non-human shows from this point onwards given the current ban on mass gatherings.

In a press release, Apple writes: “In accordance with the Covid-19 ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines. Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.”

You can see the teaser trailer below:

As well as the new songs, there’ll be some classics from the past, while all of your favourite characters, such as Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey and Wembley, are all returning to the show.

The original run of 96 episodes aired from 1983 to 1987 on ITV in the UK and HBO in the United States and was a particular favourite during the childhoods of Trusted Reviews staff members of a certain vintage.

Apple TV is opening up access to many of its shows during the covid-19 lockdown, and this is one of them. So if you want to hang out down at Fraggle Rock you don’t have to stump-up cash or put your Apple TV free trial to good use.

