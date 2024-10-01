Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dali’s Epikore loudspeakers promise the ultimate audio realism

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Dali has announced the expansion of its Epikore loudspeaker series with three new models to sit alongside the previously announced Epikore 11, building on from its award-winning Epicon series.

Those models are made up of the Epikore 3 standmount, and Epikore 7 and Epikore 9 floorstanders.

With the Epikore series, Dali aims to set “new standards for low-distortion high-end loudspeaker performance”, in spaces that range from small to very larger. These speakers feature Dali’s 2nd gen Soft Magnetic Composite (SMC) magnet material in both bass and midrange drivers as well as in the crossover indictor sores, lowering distortion and allowing the speakers to deliver a more dynamic and authentic sound.

The speakers all feature Dali’s Clarity Cone paper and wood fibre cone structure to control the behaviour of the cone without adding additional mass that could offset the performance. There’s also some trickle down technology from the company’s Kore speaker with the Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter that incorporates an imprived version of Dali’s ultra-thin, high performance planar magnetostatic tweeter element, which sounds like a mouthful to us, but in short Dali claims it helps to ensure and “smooth and effortless high-frequency reproduction” at any volume.

The Epikore 3 is a 3-way standmount is built to fill sound in smaller listening spaces, its three-way set-up integrates a low-loss, 7-inch Dali bass/midrange driver along with the Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter. There’s an optional Epikore stand for this speaker that comes with internal cable routing for those wanting to sit the Epikore 3 on a perch.

The Epikore 7 is a compact floorstander with a 3½-way speaker configuration that combines two muscular, low-loss 7-inch bass/midrange drivers, and you guessed it, the Evo-K tweeter. This is a speaker intended to be used in medium to large-sized rooms.

The Epikore 9 takes things up a notch to a 4-way configuration, and is designed for large listening spaces. In this speaker there are two low-loss SMC gen-2 8-inch woofers, a low-loss SMC gen 2 6.5-inch Clarity Cone midrange driver, and the Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter mode that Dali says creates a “remarkable wide-bandwidth, low-distortion” performance with music. The Continuous Flare port reflex loading helps to enhance its bass performance.

Choices of colours include high gloss black, high gloss walnut, and high gloss maroon. All the new speakers in the Epikore range are available from October 1st, 2024. Pricing for the models is as follows.

  • DALI Epikore 3: £9,999 / €9,999
  • DALI Epikore stand: £1,999 / €1,999
  • DALI Epikore 7: £19,999 / €19,000
  • DALI Epikore 9: £29,999/ €29,999

You might like…

Android 16 tipped to arrive early, but could be flakier

Android 16 tipped to arrive early, but could be flakier

Jon Mundy 43 mins ago
Pixel 9a leak suggests loss of an iconic feature

Pixel 9a leak suggests loss of an iconic feature

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
PS5 gamers beset by homepage ads, but it may be a bug

PS5 gamers beset by homepage ads, but it may be a bug

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
‘homeOS’ to power the next-generation Apple products – report

‘homeOS’ to power the next-generation Apple products – report

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Microsoft details all the ways to stop Recall being creepy and dangerous

Microsoft details all the ways to stop Recall being creepy and dangerous

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Vision Pro 2 with M5, Apple Intelligence and a small price cut tipped for 2025

Vision Pro 2 with M5, Apple Intelligence and a small price cut tipped for 2025

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words