Dali’s Epikore loudspeakers promise the ultimate audio realism

Dali has announced the expansion of its Epikore loudspeaker series with three new models to sit alongside the previously announced Epikore 11, building on from its award-winning Epicon series.

Those models are made up of the Epikore 3 standmount, and Epikore 7 and Epikore 9 floorstanders.

With the Epikore series, Dali aims to set “new standards for low-distortion high-end loudspeaker performance”, in spaces that range from small to very larger. These speakers feature Dali’s 2nd gen Soft Magnetic Composite (SMC) magnet material in both bass and midrange drivers as well as in the crossover indictor sores, lowering distortion and allowing the speakers to deliver a more dynamic and authentic sound.

The speakers all feature Dali’s Clarity Cone paper and wood fibre cone structure to control the behaviour of the cone without adding additional mass that could offset the performance. There’s also some trickle down technology from the company’s Kore speaker with the Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter that incorporates an imprived version of Dali’s ultra-thin, high performance planar magnetostatic tweeter element, which sounds like a mouthful to us, but in short Dali claims it helps to ensure and “smooth and effortless high-frequency reproduction” at any volume.

The Epikore 3 is a 3-way standmount is built to fill sound in smaller listening spaces, its three-way set-up integrates a low-loss, 7-inch Dali bass/midrange driver along with the Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter. There’s an optional Epikore stand for this speaker that comes with internal cable routing for those wanting to sit the Epikore 3 on a perch.

The Epikore 7 is a compact floorstander with a 3½-way speaker configuration that combines two muscular, low-loss 7-inch bass/midrange drivers, and you guessed it, the Evo-K tweeter. This is a speaker intended to be used in medium to large-sized rooms.

The Epikore 9 takes things up a notch to a 4-way configuration, and is designed for large listening spaces. In this speaker there are two low-loss SMC gen-2 8-inch woofers, a low-loss SMC gen 2 6.5-inch Clarity Cone midrange driver, and the Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter mode that Dali says creates a “remarkable wide-bandwidth, low-distortion” performance with music. The Continuous Flare port reflex loading helps to enhance its bass performance.

Choices of colours include high gloss black, high gloss walnut, and high gloss maroon. All the new speakers in the Epikore range are available from October 1st, 2024. Pricing for the models is as follows.