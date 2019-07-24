The newest D-Link 360 security camera never takes its eye off an intruder

D-Link’s unveiled a new affordable home security camera lineup with a 360 view that’ll hone in on strangers automatically.

The mydlink HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera was unveiled on Wednesday. It brings pan and tilt functionality to your home surveillance system to give you an uninterrupted 360 degree view of the room. The camera also comes with auto motion tracking, night vision and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The auto motion tracking feature allows you to focus in on anything that moves in your house while you’re out and about with the mydlink app. The sensor pans automatically so nothing will be able to escape its vision. This can be used to safeguard your house by tracking intruders or simply to keep an eye on the family pet while you’re at work.

The camera shoots footage in 720p HD video – lower than some of its competitors but certainly high quality enough that you can make out a familiar face on your screen. With the 360 panorama view you can check out your security feed from a distance as well as up close, so if you see something fishy you can always tap that spot to get a closer look at a specific area.

The mydlink HD Pan & Tilt isn’t limited to shooting during the day either. The camera can record footage up to five meters away once the sun goes down thanks to night vision. The device also comes equipped with sound and motion detection and two-way audio so not only will you get an alert when an intruder drops something on your hardwood floor but you can also personally tell them where to go before you call the police.

The auto motion tracking feature isn’t exclusive to D-Link’s lineup. You can find tracking technology in quite a few home security cameras right now, including the Nest Cam IQ. However, with the Nest Cam you get two lots of HD footage – the zoomed in tracking version and the panoramic shot of the entire room. This is a nice bonus as you can be sure you don’t miss anything in the peripheral out of the sensor’s view.

The fine print for the D-Link camera does caveat that the motion tracking feature ‘can only track a single object at a time’ and that ‘performance may be aﬀected when multiple objects are moving within the camera’s field of view’. It isn’t particularly clear what this means but if multiple people tried to break into your house at once and auto motion tracking is automatically activated its possible you could end up sacrificing sections of the 360 view that you wouldn’t with a camera like the Nest Cam IQ.

That being said, at less than half the price of the IQ and considering all that it brings to the table including the impressive 360 view, this certainly isn’t a bad camera if you’re thinking of investing in a smart home security system.

The mydlink HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera is available now on D-Link’s website for £112.99.

