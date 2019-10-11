Where to watch Czech Republic vs England for free today – on TV and online

England face their main Group A rivals tonight in another qualifier for the European Championships. The Czechs are currently sat in second place, on nine points, with England leading the group on 12. Here’s how to watch the Czech Republic vs England this evening.

The goal difference tells another, less closely matched story though. England’s +15 goal difference shows their standing in the group, especially in comparison to that of their opponents (+1). It would be no surprise to see England add to that tally tonight.

Czech Republic vs England kick-off time

The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST, and will take place at Prague’s Sinobo Stadium.

Czech Republic vs England TV channel

The game will be shown live on ITV1, so there’s no need for an expensive Sky subscription or equivalent to catch tonight’s match. If you’re on the go and not able to sit down and watch the game, you can tune into BBC Radio 5 Live for live commentary.

How to live stream Czech Republic vs England − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to stream the game via ITV Hub, which is available on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Here are some quick links to get you started:

Czech Republic vs England − Match preview

Several senior internationals are missing from Gareth Southgate’s squad, with Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all absent. The last time the two sides faced off, England took a 5-0 win. They’ll be hoping for a similarly convincing scoreline in Prague tonight.

Tammy Abraham was seemingly making up his mind about his international future until recently. The Chelsea youngster was eligible to play for England and Nigeria, but has now chosen the Three Lions. He’ll be a real boost for the team, thanks to his sparkling Premier League form in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side. He’s scored eight league goals from eight appearances so far this season.

Raheem Sterling is another England man in fine form. Hungry for goals for club and country, the Manchester City attacker told 5 Live: “I scored 25 goals last season and you know there is no point coming into this season to be happy to score less.”

With England’s attacking assets and the previous result between the two teams, it’s easy to see another high-scoring England win.

However, Gareth Southgate was typically respectful of tonight’s opposition, suggesting that tonight’s fixture is likely to be the toughest England have faced in the group. He told the BBC: “I think we only have to look at the table to see the games in Kosovo and here are likely to be the most difficult… The Czechs have a wonderful football history… more successful than ours, in European Championships in particular, but there are a lot of countries in that situation.

“We’ve got to take on each challenge and we’re a team who are slowly improving, learning all the time.”

Overall, expect an England victory. Hopefully fans will get to enjoy a memorable debut from an England star of the future, in Tammy Abraham.

