Cyrus’ soundBuds 2 true wireless earbuds are a snip at £79.99

Cyrus has revealed its soundBuds 2 wireless earbuds, which feature several improvements over the original but sells for the same price.

Suffice to say that we weren’t big fans of the original Cyrus soundBuds true wireless headphones. We weren’t much impressed by the design, nor all that beholden with its sound. So its with hope that the soundBuds 2 (£79/$119) might fulfil the potential its predecessor could not.

Cyrus is pushing these headphones as ones that are just as suitable when working-from-home. Design-wise they look sleeker than the original, weighing 4.3g each and supplied with three different sized ear-tips to offer the best fit. They’re also outfitted with soft ear hooks for a snug and stable fit in the ear. The presence of ear hooks should also ensure that they are just as useful when exercising, with an IPX5 water resistance ensuring they can survive a blast of water (or rain).

According to Cyrus, they’ve tuned the earbuds to offer a “carefully balanced sound”, one that is neutral in tone offers excellent dynamic range. They’re aimed at audio fans who prefer to hear their music in a “natural and insightful” way without artificial emphasis. The size of the drivers creating the sound are 6mm, with a frequency range of 20Hz – 20kHz. Call quality aims to be of crystal clear quality, with seamless switching between answering phone calls and listening to music.

Battery life has been extended an hour to five, with another 15 hours available in the charging case. The soundBuds 2 is a pocket-sized effort that looks to avoid the bulkiness of other cases, and it features a one hour rapid charge feature. Bluetooth connectivity is 5.0 and the range is 10 metres, fairly standard for a new true wireless earbud.

Simon Freethy, Managing Director of Cyrus said: “Based on the success of the soundBuds, Cyrus listened to the wants and needs of their customers to design an even better in-ear headphone. We have retained the extremely light weight “fit and forget” design and a small case for “slip in your pocket” portability. Again, we have focused on combining this with superior audio and soundBuds2 are sonically a step up over the previous model. Auto pairing, new touch controls and increased battery life have all enhanced the ease of use. The one thing that has not changed is the price, making them even better value.”

The Cyrus soundBuds 2 will be available in Q2 2021 on Amazon for £79/$119.