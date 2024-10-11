Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cyrus launches the eye-catching 40 Series hi-fi range

You know what you’re getting from a Cyrus product. A high performance and a visual look that’s been the same for many decades. Well that’s no longer the case with the 40 Series.

Well, at least in terms of the design. We’re still hoping for the high quality audio performance we’ve come to know from the brand.

And although Cyrus is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the 40 Series is not an anniversary range of products as Cyrus is keen to clarify, but a “new and exciting” beginning for the company.

There are four products in its initial offering, which incldes the 40 AMP, the 40 CD player, the 40 ST (network streamer) and the 40 PSU (external power supply). An all new phono preamplifier is due to arrive in 2025.

Cyrus 40 ST Streaming-Display
credit: Cyrus

All the 40 Series products embrace a new, sleeker looking half-width design with an edge-to-edge flass finish (behind which is a hig-resolution colour TFT display). The chassis is made from aluminium and finished in anodised brushed black, while the volume control has been given an upgraded to provide better feedback to the use.

What else is new? There’s a new remote control that matches the finish of the products, and changes have been internally with a brand new DAC in the for of the ESS Sabre ES9039Q2M chipset and HyperStream IV Dual DAC technology that’s been fully optimised to “achieve the highest possible performance”.

Other little takeaways include the 40 ST music streamer’s compatibility with the BluOS platform, an interface that’s adorned products from Bluesound and PSB, and offers a streamlined and easy way to get your music up and running. The 40 AMP features 100W per channel into 6 ohms, while the 40 CD has a redesigned power supply for a more efficient performance. The 40 PSU can attach to all other products in the 40 Series to provide the “best configuation of power from a full range of voltage levels”.

The Cyrus 40 Series is available now and pricing is as follows:

  • 40 AMP: £3995 / €4795 /$4995
  • 40 CD: £2995 / €3595 /$3995
  • 40 ST: £2995 / €3595 /$3995
  • 40 PSU: £2495 / €2995 /$3495

