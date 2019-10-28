Cyrus ONE Cast is a versatile and ‘smart’ network streaming system

British hi-fi brand Cyrus has announced a new member of its Cyrus ONE range in the ONE Cast, a smart audio system that’s very versatile in terms of features.

The ONE Cast (£1299) is a network streaming system that looks visually similar to the ONE stereo amplifier. It connects to your Wi-Fi and offers the ability to connect speakers, but its feature set means it offers plenty of versatility.

It works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants, and if you subscribe to Spotify, TIDAL, Apple Music, Deezer or Qobuz, you can operate the ONE Cast through those music streaming services.

With a 100W per channel amplifier that uses Cyrus’ own ‘Hybrid Class-D’ technology, Cyrus claims the ONE Cast is able to deliver “impressive power and scale”.

Its versatility becomes apparent when you look at its connections. AirPlay (it can support AirPlay 2), Bluetooth and Google Cast are all built-in, so you can easily connect to headphones, laptops or even game consoles.

In terms of physical connections, it houses a high-resolution USB input, optical and coaxial digital inputs, an MM phono stage for turntables, HDMI ARC for connection to TVs, an analogue input for AV systems and a Pre out for power amps.

The ONE Cast’s DAC accepts audio up to 32-bit/192kHz and DSD all the way to DSD128. There’s also an IR remote if you prefer something tactile to control it with.

Cyrus Audio’s Chairman, Simon Freethy, said about the ONE Cast: “This is a world first. A product that marries true hi-fi with the usability of a smart speaker. Able to connect wirelessly to all your mobile devices, manage multi-room audio, and still having all the latest wired connectivity options to optimise every source of music in your house, ONE Cast is the most versatile, and powerful entertainment system on the market today.”

The Cyrus ONE Cast is available soon for £1299.

