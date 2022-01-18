Cyrus Audio joins the BluOS multi-room platform

UK hi-fi brand Cyrus Audio and Lenbrook International, owner and developer of the BluOS high-resolution multi-room platform, have announced a global partnership to bring the streaming platform to upcoming Cyrus products.

For those who aren’t aware, BluOS is a multi-room audio ecosystem that manages cloud music sources and playback, supporting resolutions up to 24-bit/192kHz and file format support for FLAC, WAV and MQA. It integrates services like Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, Deezer and other hi-res services and stations (such as the Neil Young Archives), with the BluOS app enabling smart-home and voice control integration across a number of brands (including Bluesound and NAD).

This wide range of product support means any BluOS enabled product can chat to each other on the same Wi-Fi network, making it easy to share music libraries and playlists. By joining this platform, Cyrus Audio becomes part of one of the more well-established and better streaming ecosystems available, shoring up an area it hadn’t quite covered of with previous products and in the process providing its user base with a simpler way of interacting with their favourite music services.

There was only mention of upcoming products in the press release, so don’t expect existing Cyrus products to be updated with BluOS support.

Nevertheless, at a time where more emphasis is being placed on digital streaming and ability to control various devices within a hi-fi set-up, it’s less a case of whether this is a good decision and more ‘what took you so long?’ on Cyrus’ behalf.

Gordon Simmonds, CEO of Lenbrook International said: “Our goal with BluOS continues to be being highly selective about the brands we add to the platform since it is so important that the shared ecosystem model be represented by totally like-minded and committed partners. Cyrus Audio is one of those well aligned brands that the Lenbrook team has long admired. We’re pleased they have come on board to share our BluOS high res music vision again reaffirming the significant investment we continue to make into this platform.

There was no mention of what Cyrus Audio’s first BluOS product would be, but we’d speculate that work is already underway and that it won’t be too long before we hear about it.