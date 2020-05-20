Someone made a Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 and it looks as grotesque as you’d expect

Russian phone customisation firm Caviar is inviting you to “become the owner of a living legend in the world of smartphones”. The company’s new Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 is both insane and insanely expensive.

The company is basically offering souped-up version of Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, but the enhancements are only skin deep.

Oddly, the promise of a “living legend” of a phone is actually one of the more modest elements of Caviar’s marketing strategy. Get to the pricing of the ‘Cyberphone’ and you’ll be even more surprised, with even the most basic 64GB model setting you back a whopping $7680. That doesn’t compare well to the £729 (around $890) that the base phone costs direct from Apple.

If you want the Cyberphone Pro you’ll have to fork out an even more unbelievable sum – it’s $19,900 for the 256GB version. Unbelievably, that seems to be out of stock at time of writing.

The flashy new casing is inspired by the infamous Tesla Cybertruck, as a statement on the Caviar website explains: “The design of the smartphone is based on the concept of a new headline-making crossover model by Elon Musk. Caviar created a modified iPhone 11 Pro in the Tesla Cybertruck style: in the device, one can trace the deliberate geometry of lines, simplicity of forms and versatility of materials.”

The case itself is solid silver, with 18 karat gold decorations – it’s not exactly subtle.

According to the Cyberphone’s promotional video, which was frankly quite strange, there is a deeper message to the phone’s design. Possibly due to a slight translation mishap, Caviar claim: “[The] clear edges of the [phone’s] body represent the inflexibility of the smartphone owner.”

The inflexibility of the smartphone owner? So, if you’re a yoga enthusiast this phone isn’t for you. Or maybe it’s aimed at particularly stubborn people? We’re honestly not sure. This unorthodox marketing campaign has us stumped, (and more than a little amused).

But wait! Did we mention the “transformable lid for your convenience” ? If you’re not already rushing over to Caviar’s website to order a Cyberphone, this is likely to be the detail that gets you.

The Cyberphone has a sort of folding metal cover, similarly to a lot of phone cases, meaning you can prop the phone up when taking video calls or watching things on your phone. If that’s not worth thousands of pounds, what is?

