Cyberspunk 2077: CD Projekt Red’s RPG will have motion-captured sex scenes

CD Projekt Red has revealed (via Reddit) that its upcoming role-playing adventure will up the realism with fully motion-captured sex scenes for the player to take part in.

The developer is no stranger to intimate encounters, with The Witcher franchise featuring its fair share of intimate encounters between Geralt and his sorceress companions.

Cyberpunk 2077 will follow in these sticky footsteps, with the studio confirming it have done “a lot of mo-cap” for the game’s sex scenes. All of these will be portrayed through the first-person perspective like other cutscenes, a decision made to avoid breaking immersion when as the player is exploring Nighty City.

This information comes from a recent Q&A attending by a fan, who posting all of his findings on Reddit for one of 2020’s most anticipated games. Some of the biggest takeaways include information on the game’s length, potential multiplayer monetisation and things we covered above.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

It provided a glimpse at how long players can expect to spend with Cyberpunk 2077, which will seemingly be shorter than The Witcher 3 but boast more replay value due to the sheer amount of gameplay and narrative options available for the player to pursue.

With quests – “branches grow more branches, which then often tie around each other,” meaning there could be multiple outcomes for each mission alongside consequences you will need to consider moving forward.

‘Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character,’ reads our preview from Gamescom 2019.

‘Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.’

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…