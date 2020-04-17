Cyberpunk 2077 gets a glow in the dark Xbox One X

Cyberpunk 2077 may have been delayed until September, but that isn’t stopping Microsoft from shifting a special edition Xbox One X console in the meantime.

The firm has lifted the lid on a “1TB Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle,” which will go on sale in June. Microsoft has a design befitting the title of the game, with custom panels, glow in the dark laser etchings and a blue LED flight at the front of the console.

There’s also a custom silver and black controller with “No Future” carved into the right handgrip, which ships alongside the 1TB console. You can see the designs in the teaser video below:

Overall, it’s a pretty aggressive-looking beast, it’s just a shame we’re going to have to wait another three months to play the game itself.

It’ll go on sale on September 17 2020, five months after its scheduled arrival in April 2020. It’ll be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC with a version schedule to launch on Google Stadia expected too.

Developer CD Project Red have also confirmed a launch for Xbox One and PS5 with a ‘full-blown next-gen’ version of the game arriving at some point. While the original game will be available on the next-gen consoles when they go on sale, the enhanced version is coming at a later date.

“In terms of Microsoft’s console, like I said, we have officially confirmed both the update and the cross-gen availability, meaning that you’ll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen,” CD Projekt Red SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski revealed during a recent earnings call.

“However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that’s going to come later, we haven’t announced when and I don’t have a new comment here on that.”

Our own Jade King describes the game as “an open-world experience set across Night City – a vast, uncompromising setting filled with unknown threats, strange individuals and a branching narrative filled with an array of twists and turns we can’t wait to uncover for ourselves.”

It’s also got Keanu Reeves in it.

