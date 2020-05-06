Cyberpunk 2077 will let you customise your virtual genitals

The ESRB rating for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been released, unveiling a few surprising things about the upcoming RPG.

According to the ratings board, players will be able to customise the appearance of their avatar’s genitals and even participate in virtual oral sex. Yep, you read that last part correctly.

“Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals,” reads the listing.

I’m unsure what “combination of genitals” will entail, although CDPR has been clear from the beginning that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t shy away from graphic depictions of sex and violence. The former will be especially prevalent judging from everything we’ve heard so far.

The developer confirmed to Trusted Reviews is an interview that gender expression in Cyberpunk 2077 will be completely free. So men, women and gender non-conforming individuals can create a character that feels right for them. We just hope past mistakes of transphobia don’t repeat themselves in the full experience.

A report from the Australian Ratings Board provides further details on what the game will contain, although it’s fairly predictable given its mature nature.

“Players can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes,” says the report. “These brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions. Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character’s head moving towards a partner’s crotch.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 17, 2020. It’s also coming to Google Stadia, but a release date for that version remains unconfirmed. Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red announced an event known as “Night Wire” which will take place on June 11. We imagine it will unveil a new trailer, gameplay details and other snippets from the highly-anticipated RPG.

