Cyberpunk 2077 is ‘100% first-person’ but there will be a few exceptions

CD Projekt Red has confirmed nearly all of Cyberpunk 2077 will be played from the first-person perspective, although there will be a few key omissions.

The Witcher 3 was renown for its broad, third-person perspective that made riding horses and slaying monsters as Geralt a breeze, although such a view doesn’t benefit the genres and mechanics of Cyberpunk 2077.

Speaking in a recent interview, CD Projekt Red expanded upon its decision to pursue such a gameplay style and exactly how extensive it will be in the full game. Turns out, you’ll be doing plenty from this perspective – even sex. Yep, we’re being totally serious.

The interview, alongside fans asking CD Projekt Red directly regarding some elements, confirmed that both cutscenes and more ‘intimate’ encounters will be presented from a first-person perspective, showcasing how dedicated the studio is to such things.

Related: Everything we know about PS5

“Achieving full immersion in an FPP game is extremely important and the decision made by the team to go 100% first person in Cyberpunk 2077 is something that will benefit it greatly from gameplay and story-telling perspectives,” reads a tweet from Global Community Lead Marcin Momot.

It continues: “That said, players will still be able to see their characters in the inventory screen, during driving sequences, in mirrors and, very occasionally, in some of the cut-scenes.” So, there will be a handful of exceptions to this rule, so your dedication to cyberpunk fashion isn’t completely lost.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on April 16, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. A Google Stadia version is also planned, although release plans on that iteration are yet to be confirmed beyond a brief ‘coming soon’ window. We’ll update you once we know more.

“It continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character,” reads my hands-off preview from Gamescom 2019.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More