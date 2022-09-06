 large image

Cyberpunk 2077 screws over Xbox One and PS4 gamers one last time

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When it’s all said and done, the legacy of CD Projeckt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 will be told by the last-generation consoles.

The launch for the Xbox One and PS4 in December 2020 was critically flawed and did serious damage to the reputation of the studio and the game has never quite recovered.

Now, almost two years on, the Xbox One and PS4 have been excluded from the first major expansion called Phantom Liberty, which is arriving at some point next year. You can see the teaser trailer for the DLC below.

The expansion will also star the game’s biggest attraction in the first place, the presence of the main character. Johnny Silverhand will once again be played by John Wick, Neo, and Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan himself, Keanu Reeves.

Not that’ll be any consolation to Xbox One and PS4 gamers who’ve purchased the game in good faith for the legacy consoles and persevered after the original refund period when Sony removed it from the PlayStation store completely and Microsoft offered their money back,

The game was dubbed “unplayable” on the last-gen consoles, while garnering quite positive reviews for PC. It didn’t launch on current-gen consoles until February this year.

Alas, the lights are going out in Night City. Legacy consoles are also missing out on part of the Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 update that’s tied into the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series that is coming to Netflix on September 13 as well as various fixes, improvements and downloadable content.

“Due to some technical challenges, this change isn’t available on the previous generation of consoles,” the developer says to the changes that would have unlocked “more secrets in Night City,” the company said in a blog post.

Beyond that, Update 1.6 will be the last for current-gen consoles too. Phantom Liberty will only be available Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PC and Stadia in 2023. Are you perturbed by the raw deal PS4 and Xbox One gamers got inform CD Projekt Red? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

