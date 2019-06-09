Cyberpunk 2077’s release date confirmed by The One Himself, Keanu Reeves

Cyberpunk 2077’s release date has just been confirmed at E3 2019, but none other than Keanu Reeves, who was recently confirmed to join the game’s cast.

The John Wick, Matrix, and Johnny Mnemonic star took to the stage to much applause from the assembled media. While Reeves didn’t do much to talk about his role in the upcoming game, he gave as good enough idea of what’s in store.

“The guys from CD Projekt Red approached me and asked me to be part of their new project, Cyberpunk 2077,” Reeves said.

“They were going on and on about how they’ve created this vast open world with a branching storyline, how you’d be able to customise your character through in-game choices. And it’s not something I knew before, but I was excited by, and I’m always drawn to fascinating stories. Cyberpunk! It’s set in a metropolis of the future. Where body modification has become an obsession. You play as an outlaw, an enhanced mercenary working in the sleazy underbelly of the city.

“Let me tell you, the feeling of being there, of walking the streets of the future is really going to be breathtaking… [someone in the crowd shouts out “You’re breathtaking!”] You’re breathtaking! You’re all breathtaking.

“Alright, alright, alright, so, I’ve got to finish this! So tell me, you guys wanna know when there’s, when… the release date? Yeah, alright? Then check this out!”

Reeves then gestured to the giant screen behind him, which rolled another short trailer which told us that ‘04.16.2020’ – or the 16th of April, 2020, for those of us who format dates correctly – will be the release date for Cyberpunk 2077.

You can read the latest about Cyberpunk 2077 here, as well as keep up to date with the latest Xbox and E3 2019 news from Trusted Reviews.