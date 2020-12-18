Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds: Xbox digital refunds now available

Microsoft is offering full refunds to all Xbox gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 from its digital store, following scores of complaints from disappointed customers.

The company says it is expanding its current policy to ensure everyone can get their money back for the game that many Xbox One and PS4 gamers have called “unplayable.”

Microsoft writes: “Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice.”

The gaming giant acknowledged the work put in by Cyberpunk developers CD Projekt Red, but is putting gamers’ needs first.

Microsoft added: “While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles.”

It comes after Sony pulled the game completely from the PlayStation Store on PS4 until the game has the necessary bug fixes and improvements required to improve the experience.

Related: Best PS4 games

In a statement, Sony says: “SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

It’s been a disastrous couple of weeks for CD Projekt Red, following early positive reviews for the PC version of the game. The company has acknowledged it did not do enough to ensure the current-gen version of the game was up to scratch and is working to fix things.

If you’re seeking a refund for the Xbox version of the game, you’ll need to fill out the online form, which you can find here.