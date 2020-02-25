CD Projekt Red has great news for Cyberpunk 2077 fans. If you buy the game on Xbox One, you’ll automatically receive an Xbox Series X version of the game when you upgrade to the next-gen console.

With the game having recently been delayed, (it was previously set for release in April, now it is expected in September,) it will now come out in a similar window to the new Microsoft console, the Xbox Series X.

This announcement ties in with Microsoft’s reveal of the console’s specs and the planned ‘smart delivery system’ which aims to eliminate the need for gamers to buy a game twice to play it on multiple platforms.

Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, explained: “We’re making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be release on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.”

CD Projekt Red was swift on the uptake here – committing itself straight away to be part of the ‘smart delivery’ plans Microsoft outlined.

It makes sense for Cyberpunk 2077 to offer this due to the timing of the release, which coincides with the console’s launch.

Some fans won’t be able to buy the console straight away, as it’s price tag could be a huge one, (how much do 12 Teraflops cost?) but will want to buy the much-awaited game.

Equally, the game itself will likely hit the shelves before the console does. This allows gamers who are planning to invest in the next-gen console to pick up a copy of the game, without fear of it becoming redundant when they get their Xbox Series X.

But, why be excited about Cyberpunk 2077?

The game is a huge, expansive, futuristic RPG, from the makers of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We rated The Witcher as an absolute game-changer in the RPG genre and can’t wait to get out hands on the game developers’ new title.

Want to know more about Cyberpunk 2077? Take a look at our preview material below, or watch the gameplay segment that CD Projekt Red have already revealed.

