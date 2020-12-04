Cyberpunk 2077 PC specs: Looking to play CD Projekt Red’s eagerly awaited sci-fi epic? These are the system requirements you’ll need to make the most out of Night City.

It seems as though this day would never come, and yet after countless delays and a hype train that hasn’t been seen for any other game of its kind, the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is finally about to happen (fingers crossed).

If you’ve kept up to date with Cyberpunk’s development then you’ll already know that with the game’s ambitious scope. Cyberpunk is now the new Crysis, meaning that if your PC can actually run it at its highest settings, then you have a beast on your hands.

Of course, you don’t need to build the most powerful gaming PC known to man to play CyberPunk, especially if you’re happy to play the game without all the flourishes such as ray-tracing.

For all you need to know about the specs required to play Cyberpunk 2077, you’re already in the right place.

Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum PC Specs

Minimum Cyberpunk 2077 specs CPU Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 RAM 8GB RAM Storage 70GB available space GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470 DirectX Version 12 Sound card DirectX compatible Operating System Windows 10

Don’t worry, if you’re feeling a little skint after Black Friday then you can get away with fairly affordable specs for running Cyberpunk 2077.

The main downside here is that you won’t be able to enjoy the delights of Night City in their full potential, but at least the game isn’t completely locked off to more casual gaming rigs.

Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended PC Specs

Recommended Cyberpunk 2077 specs CPU Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G RAM 12GB RAM Storage 70GB available space GPU GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super, Radeon RX 590 DirectX Version 12 Sound card DirectX compatible Operating System Windows 10

Jumping up to the recommended specs, this is where things get spicy.

Between having an Intel i7 CPU and a GTX 1060 graphics card at least, this rig could set you back a decent chunk of cash (although nowhere near as much as what you’re about to see).

The good news is the 4th Generation of Intel processors and the GTX 1060 graphics card are both pretty old hat now, leaving you plenty of freedom to shop around and find the perfect deal.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultra PC Specs

Ultra Cyberpunk 2077 specs CPU Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 16GB RAM Storage 70GB available space GPU RTX 2080S, RTX 3070, Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX Version 12 Sound card DirectX compatible Operating System Windows 10

If you can hear the sound of your wallet quivering in fear then you’re not alone. Anyone hoping to run Cyberpunk 2077 with its ultra settings should have started saving up a long time ago, because no matter how you spin it, this is one costly setup.

The processor requirements aren’t too demanding, but CD Projekt RED is suggesting you buy one of the recently launched AMD or Nvidia graphics cards. Even if they were available in stock, they demand pretty high fees.

And if you want to give the world of CyberPunk a Ray Tracing upgrade, then only Nvidia RTX graphics cards are currently up for the job, with CD Projekt RED recommending the expensive RTX 3080 as the best card for the job. Check out a more detailed breakdown of the required PC specs in the tweet below.

