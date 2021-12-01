Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a major update and DLC for all platforms

CD Projekt Red just announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will get a major update next year with a next-gen release and DLC expansion in the works.

CD Projekt Red recently posted a press release stating that the company has big plans for Cyberpunk 2077, with a major update coming to all platforms, alongside a next-gen release of the title.

The next-gen version of the game will be for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. These versions were originally supposed to launch earlier this year but were postponed after the company claimed that it needed more time to make the game ‘right’.

We can expect the next-gen versions of the game to be available sometime in 2022.

After its anticlimatic release back in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 will see another big update at some point between March and May of next year, which we assume will be to further fix any remaining issues and bugs in the game to make it a more streamlined and enjoyable experience to play.

The press release also mentioned that Cyberpunk would be seeing some sort of expansion, though it’s not clear what this would entail as it was only briefly mentioned.

Significant DLC expansions are also in the works, as well as free DLC packs, but it seems that a lot of these add-ons will also be delayed until 2022.

Looking at the roadmap for Cyberpunk, it seems that the company wants to prioritise working on the updates and fixes before it tackles any DLC expansions. The first DLC pack was released together with Patch 1.3 and more are expected, but it will likely be later in 2022 when the planned patches have already rolled out.

CD Projekt Red isn’t just working on Cyberpunk 2077 either; the company is also working on a next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will be released at the same time as the newest version of Cyberpunk.