Cyberpunk 2077 might still be days from release, but that doesn’t mean we’re not already keen to discover what additional content will be available. Here’s when we expect it to arrive.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG by The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red. Gamers take on the role of V, an outlaw trying to steal the key to immortality while wandering the dangerous Night City.

The studio has already promised that the game will receive even more DLC and expansions than its Witcher title, leaving us to anticipate new story content, cosmetics, weapons and more in the future.

Even more excitingly, the studio has confirmed via its official Twitter account that at least some of this content will be free.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia from Thursday, with PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users able to play at launch, too. But, what about this additional content?

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and Expansions – when are they coming out?

The first Cyberpunk 2077 downloadable content will be announced at some point after December 10, with no specific date confirmed at this point.

The content was originally going to be teased before this Thursday, but the studio made the decision to push the announcement back after delaying the game’s release from November to December.

“The initial plan was to do before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future project”, said CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński in an earnings call (via SeekingAlpha). “So, after release”.

The CEO had previously hinted that “everything will be clear before release” (via Video Games Chronicle), but it seems we’ll now have to wait a little longer to learn more about Cyberpunk’s DLC.

CDPR also plans to introduce a multiplayer feature in the future, though we don’t expect to see this right away as Kiciński has confirmed that this is a “separate dedicated production”.

