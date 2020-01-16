Cyberpunk 2077 delayed until right before PS5 and Xbox Series X release

One of 2020’s most anticipated games has been delayed until the autumn. Cyberpunk 2077 will not arrive on Xbox One, PS4 and PC until September this year.

Developer CD Projekt Red says it needs more time to polish and fix the open world game, which will star Keanu Reeves, and has set a new release date of September 17 this year. That’s a significant delay from the originally planned April 16 release date.

The new release date is right before the next-gen PS5 and Xbox One Series X consoles go on sale ahead of the holiday season. The studio has yet to announce plans for a next-gen launch of the game, and September is cutting it pretty fine before the hype kicks in for the new consoles.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the company said it is focusing on making Cyberpunk 2077 a ‘crowning achievement’ for the PS4, Xbox One and the current PC tech out there. It’s also scheduled to launch on Google Stadia at some point.

It wrote: “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night city is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowing achievement for this generation and postponing launch will us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

“Expect more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the new release date.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest title from the studio behind The Witcher 3, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest RPGs ever made. Our games writer Jade King is predicting big things.

They wrote: “Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.”

