Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Google Stadia, but it could be after other platforms

CD Projekt Red has announced that its upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to Google Stadia, although it might lag behind other platforms in terms of release.

The surprise announcement was made during this evening’s Google Stadia Direct Presentation ahead of Gamescom 2019, which was filled with juicy announcements from the tech giant prior to the service’s upcoming launch later this year.

Poised to be one of the biggest releases of 2020 by a fairly wide margin, Google is playing its cards right by getting such a juggernaut on its upcoming streaming service. However, its release date will follow after other systems, currently possessing a ‘coming soon’ label instead of a concrete date.

We imagine Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive once Google Stadia has come out swinging, working out the kinks that will inevitably surface when such a piece of technology launches. It’s a shame we seemingly can’t play it at launch, though.

CD Projekt Red’s forthcoming epic wasn’t the only major blockbuster announced for Google Stadia today. In fact, there was plenty to go around thanks to Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 3 and NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 both being confirmed for the platform.

While we know it’s planned to launch in November, today’s Stadia Direct didn’t seem to provide a concrete release date for the Pro version of the service, with the base tier set to arrive later in 2020. Considering how close November is, we’re surprised it wasn’t mentioned.

Here’s what we thought of Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019: ‘Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.

Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.’

