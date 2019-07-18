Cyberpunk 2077 being accessible is “very important” for CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is a ludicrously ambitious RPG experience, so it’s understandable for newcomers to the genre to feel a bit overwhelmed.

The Polish studio is fully aware of this, and seems to be taking steps in ensuring its upcoming title is somewhat accessible to new blood.

Speaking in an interview with WCCTech, Cyberpunk 2077 UI designer Alvin Liu expanded upon some of the game’s specific details, confirming it will have difficulty settings much like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 is a very different beast in terms of gameplay. It will rely on fast-paced shooter mechanics during many of its gunfights, expecting quick reflexes from its players a lot of the time.

“If you want to play more casually for the story and maybe you’re not experienced with shooters, which was a real big concern for us. We want to tell a story and maybe you’re a big fan of The Witcher and you’re not comfortable playing a shooter, we have settings available for that. We even have weapons for that,” explains Liu.

“From last year’s demo, we had a weapon called the smart gun, which helps you aim. The bullets were much slower and usually a bit weaker. But if your aiming isn’t your forte, you can always pick up the smart gun.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will offer players a variety of options to tackle each given situation, and in some cases you can sneak by enemies entirely unnoticed, or use persuasion skills talk your way past potentially deadly encounters. No matter your style, there’s something for everyone.

It’s set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 16, 2020. We saw Cyberpunk 2077 in action (complete with Keanu Reeves) and once again came away very impressed back at E3 2019:

‘Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.

Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.’

Are you happy that newcomers are being kept in mind for Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews or email the editor below.

