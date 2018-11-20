Cyber Monday UK 2018: countdown to the best deals

Cyber Monday UK 2018: Our guide to everything you need to know about how to get the best Cyber Monday deals, including the all-important date and the tools you'll want at your disposal.

When is Cyber Monday UK 2018? | What is Cyber Monday? | What’s on sale for Cyber Monday? | How do I find the best deals on Cyber Monday UK 2018?

When it comes to shopping, there are two dates you need to keep in mind this year. The first is Black Friday 2018, which is currently in full effect. Every major UK retailer has kick started their deals as we build up towards Black Friday itself on November 23rd. But once the dust has settled on Black Friday, we barely have a chance to catch our breath before Cyber Monday 2018 arrives.

When is Cyber Monday 2018?

Cyber Monday this year will fall on Monday November 26th. There’s every chance that the Cyber Monday deals might last the entire rest of the week, however.



What is Cyber Monday?

Initially conceived in the US to mark the first Monday after Thanksgiving. It was designed to try and get shoppers to spend online after the long weekend break. US retailers aren’t typically massive fans of Thanksgiving as it’s a national holiday where everyone tends to stay at home and not spend any money. Back during Cyber Monday’s inception, most shoppers were still going in-store if they were shopping, so there was a need to coax them online.

Today, most shopping is already done online. For that reason, Cyber Monday has since blossomed, both in the US and here in the UK, to become one of the most important shopping days of the year with new record number of sales each year.

Following hot on the heels of Black Friday, it’s also the last big chance to snag yourself some cut-price gifts for Christmas and is the perfect bit of retail therapy once people are back at work if they were lucky enough to have some time off.

What’s likely to go on sale?

The Cyber Monday deals can be huge but, of course, it depends on what you’re looking for. TVs, health trackers, drones and home cinema systems tend to get some really great discounts.

Last year saw discounts on iPhones and Google Pixel 2 phones as well as reductions on health trackers and smart speakers, such as those from Sonos. Cyber Monday can also be a great opportunity to pick up more premium 4K OLED TVs for a considerable price drop compared to their usual high RRPs.

Despite Cyber Monday starting out as a reserved day for the smaller companies, every retailer now gets involved. The biggest players will be Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and eBay. We’ll not only be rounding up the best Cyber Monday has to offer here, but also breaking the discounts down by retailer so be sure to check out those individual pages, too.

Cyber Monday Amazon: Amazon has historically always gone big for Cyber Monday, and you’ll see many of the deals from Black Friday repeating themselves, or sometimes even coming in lower if you’re willing to take a slight gamble. Amazon usually continues to discount its own devices, including Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindle, and Amazon Echo, so it may well be the best bet if you want to snag these items. It’s also a great source of cheap 4K TVs, historically providing big discounts on Sony Bravia and LG OLEDs. It also gets exclusive models, which can differ from other retailers in terms of designs.

Cyber Monday Argos: Like Amazon, Argos can be a good source of discounts on 4K TVs. We would also expect to see budget-friendly tablets also being discounted, as well as a whole host of toys. As Argos also sells SIM-free phones, it could well be a good place to pick up some budget-friendly big-hitters like the Moto G6 for cheap.

Cyber Monday John Lewis: John Lewis is often very competitive, price-matching its rivals. But where it stands apart is with its warranties. For expensive items like laptops and TVs, you get an extended warranty anywhere from 2 years up to 5 years. That’s a lot of added value and peace of mind. John Lewis has in the past been a great source for discounts on the likes of Google Home smart speakers.

Cyber Monday Currys PC World: If you’re after big ticket items, home appliance the likes of washing machines and fridge freezers are often discounted. Last year we saw massive discounts on Samsung’s AddWash smart washing machines and American Style fridge freezers.

Expect this year to offer just as many high-end deals and probably more. You’ll also see some deals you wouldn’t have seen earlier in Black Friday as retailers use Cyber Monday as one final push to get you to part with your money. It’s a big gamble, but occasionally it’s worth waiting for Cyber Monday deals.

It’s also worth thinking about longer-term discounts on contracts. Services like TV, broadband and mobile phones are also often discounted during Cyber Monday. So if you’re out of contract and looking to shop around for a new provider, putting it off until Cyber Monday might be a good tactic in order to get yourself the best deal. It’s also worth using it as an opportunity to negotiate a better price.

We’ll be keeping our Best Broadband Deals, Best SIM Only Deals and Best Mobile Phone Deals pages updated for Cyber Monday with some of the best offers.

How do I find the best Cyber Monday deals?

Here are our expert bits of advice to help you nab the hottest bargains.

Make a wishlist

The first thing you should do as Cyber Monday approaches is to make a note of exactly what you want to buy.

This way you avoid going deal delirious and spending way more than you planned. Even the most level headed shopper can put a serious dent in their account at this time of year, so be prepared.

Everyone has their own way of making lists but we find the perfect tool for this particular job has got to be an Amazon List.

It’s a universal wishlist widget, so all you do is add the button to your browser’s bookmarks toolbar, and then click to add products from any online store to your list.

It’s a simple but remarkably effective step you can take to stay focused on the best and forget the rest this Cyber Monday.

Wait for Lightning to strike

While we’re obviously excited to see what the likes of Currys, John Lewis and Argos are getting ready to price slash, you could more or less do all your Cyber Friday shopping on Amazon without missing out. They key is to catch the Lightning deals. As the name suggest they appear quickly, leave fast and rarely strike twice.

There are a couple of things you can do to take the pain out of monitoring Amazon’s Lightning deals.

First, it’s well worth signing up for the retailer’s deals newsletter, which provides a daily digest of the best bargains, and you should also seriously consider signing up for Amazon Prime.

Prime members get exclusive deals, early access to Lightning deals, Prime Music and Prime Video, unlimited one-day deliveries, and more. If it’s not quite within your budget, it’s well worth trying out, at least, as you get a free 30-day trial to see if it’s for you.

Use a good price-tracking tool

Cyber Monday is a gem filled land but it is also one with some booby traps, or more to the point dud deals. Something might look like a deal but end up being a bit of a waste.

Thankfully, it’s easy to safeguard yourself – and your wallet – against such ploys. One of our favourite Chrome extensions is Keepa. This embeds a price history directly into an Amazon product page so you can instantly see if a price drop is genuine, as well as seeing what the lowest historical price was. This is a sure-fire way to make sure you’re getting the best Cyber Monday deals.

CamelCamelCamel takes a similar approach. Drop any Amazon link in its search box and you’ll see the highest, lowest, and average price of whatever product you’re interested in, giving you a proper bird’s-eye view of the ‘deal’ you’re looking at. We make sure to check the historical prices for deals, so we’ll let you know if it’s at an all-time-low.

Get all the apps you can find

Deals are going to come and go fast across the vast expanse of the internet. So a smartphone app or two can help you avoid missing the best deals, no matter where you are.

If you think of a shop it’s a fair bet that it will have an app to go with that name, for both Android and iOS. So load your phone with your favourites and keep your eyes peeled and alerts loud. We’d recommend Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Argos as a bare minimum.

Get a pot of coffee ready

Cyber Monday doesn’t play by the clock, it’ll drop a deal whenever it pleases, international time zones be damned. Better get that caffeine in then.

That’s why all of the above advice is so important.

Gone are the days of popping along to a shop slightly early so all the deals aren’t gone. Now the game has gone international you may find that the 4K and HDR TV you really want only goes on sale in the wee small hours.

So if you’re up at odd hours you might find that pays rewards as you, and a brave few others, snaps up some of the best deals that otherwise fall between the time zone cracks. Argos has said that it’s quietest period is between 2am to 3am. That’s useful knowledge if you find the site slows down to a crawl during the day under the weight of intense traffic.

Have a look at the returns policy and warranty

If you’re on the fence about picking up a deal for Cyber Monday, have a look at a retailer’s returns policy. If it’s a favourable policy, preferably with free return shipping, you can always snap up a deal and then decide later on if it’s something you want to keep. Better to take a chance on a purchase than miss out completely and regret it.

Also, when comparing retailers, take a look at their warranty, too. The likes of John Lewis often provide extended warranties on products like TVs. For such high ticket purchases, that really sets them apart and brings both peace of mind and extra value.

Be wary of deals too good to be true

If a deal is almost too good to be true, there’s a good chance it could be. If it’s a retailer you’ve never heard of, be sure to do a quick Google to check its reputation on a site like Trust Pilot. If there’s a raft of negative reviews, watch out.

Also, be aware of grey imports. These are items that are imported from outside the UK, often from China or Hong Kong, where they’re originally sold for less. While these items can be cheaper than buying legitimate UK models, problems can arise for a number of reasons.

First off, the warranty might not be covered in the UK, meaning you have to send it back to its place of origin at great expense. Secondly, if the items aren’t already located in the UK, you might then have to wait a long time for delivery and then be hit by a customs charge when it reaches our shores. That’s an extra cost you might not have factored in.

There can also be problems around localisation of instruction manuals and what accessories are included. You might not get everything you would from an item intended for sale in the UK such as English instruction manuals, three-pin UK plug and other accessories.

Dodge the hassle

We will be rounding up the very best Cyber Monday deals all right here. So take the legwork out of searching around and come right back here on November 26th.

Don’t expect a dump of links from around the web. Expect the best collated list built up from scratch by experienced editors who know what you’re looking for.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.