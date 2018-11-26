Cyber Monday deal: Save £40 on the Apple HomePod wireless speaker

The Apple HomePod wireless speaker has been reduced for Cyber Monday.

We’ve seen some good deals in the past few days, but this is up there with the more interesting offers we’ve seen. Apple has discounted the HomePod Siri smart speaker by £40, down from its RRP of £319. Why is it good? Apple don’t often discount its products, so this saving is as good a time as any to jump in.

The deal is available at John Lewis, Very and Richer Sounds, so be quick to snap one up.

Apple HomePod - Very Black Friday Deal Apple HomePod A good looking, AirPlay 2 compatible speaker that sounds fantastic and also features Siri voice control. You'll need another Apple device for set-up, though.

Smart speakers don’t tend to serve up excellent sound, but recently released speakers have bucked that trend. The Apple HomePod wireless speaker is one of them, generating a performance with a wide soundstage and a sound that’s well detailed and defined.

Ideally, to get the most out of the HomePod, you’d need to be ensconced within the Apple ecosystem. That’s especially true when it comes to setting the speaker up. Feature-wise you can count on Siri voice control, a 360-degree-seven tweeter array and a 6 mic-array that can pick up your voice from afar and analyses its surroundings to determine how best to disperse sound. As a first effort, the Apple HomePod wireless speaker is an impressive one from the Cupertino based company.

If the price was a stumbling block before, then the £40 reduction should make it more of a tempting proposition.

