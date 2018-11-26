Amazon has saved one of its best Black Friday mirrorless camera deals till last – in this Cyber Monday cracker you can get a Fujifilm X-A3 with a 16-50mm lens for an incredible £229, a saving of 43%.

That’s an amazing price for this entry-level Fujifilm X Series camera, which has a 24.2-megapixel sensor and is compatible with the best range of APS-C lenses around.

Fujifilm X-A3 – Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday camera deals Fujifilm X-A3 with XC16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OIS II lens An extraordinary deal for a Fujifilm X Series camera. The X-A3 has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and can fire off an impressive 6fps in burst mode. It's also compatible with the best range of APS-C lenses around.

To put that price in perspective, a refurbished Fujifilm XC16-50mm lens costs £149 from Fujifilm’s store, which means you’re getting an APS-C camera for a ridiculous £80.

Whether you’re looking for an upgrade on your smartphone camera or just a smaller backup to your main camera, it’ll be hard to find a better value bundle than this without going second-hand.

We haven’t reviewed the X-A3, although we did review its successor, the X-A5, and found it to be very generously featured for the price (which at the time was £529 including the kit lens).

The X-A5 brought a new sensor, autofocus system and the ability to record 4K video, but is the X-A3 is otherwise very similar in terms of design, screen and continuous shooting. In our review of the X-A5 we praised the concept of a beginner X-Series camera, saying: “The Fujifilm X-A5 is a compact and stylish mirrorless camera that’s generously featured yet easy to use.

“For first-time mirrorless buyers it certainly ticks all the right boxes while providing a number of more advanced features that users can explore and experiment with once they feel a little bit more confident.”

Fujifilm X-A3 – Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday camera deals Fujifilm X-A3 with XC16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OIS II lens An extraordinary deal for a Fujifilm X Series camera. The X-A3 has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and can fire off an impressive 6fps in burst mode. It's also compatible with the best range of APS-C lenses around.

You can check out our dedicated hub for more Amazon UK Black Friday deals. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot to choose from.

And for even more great deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find discounts on a huge array of items, including TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.