Last Chance: This free OnePlus 6T Black Friday deal is still going

You can still grab a brilliant Black Friday deal on one of the finest phones of the year, the OnePlus 6T, if you’re quick as this is your last chance.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 are steadily receding in our rear view mirrors. But some excellent deals continue to cling on to our bumpers, like Marty McFly in Back to the Future. Take this appealing offer from the Affordable Mobiles website for instance. It gives you the OnePlus 6T on a two year £36 per month EE contract. That’s a saving of £2 per month, and there’s no up front fee to pay either.

OnePlus 6T Black Friday Deal OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM 128GB Midnight Black – 30GB of data on EE One of the best phones of the year with no up front charge, £2 off the monthly fee, and an extra 5GB of data allowance. You also get 3 months of BT Sport and 6 months of Apple Music.

This contract includes a hefty data allowance of 30GB, which is up 5GB on the usual EE Essential Plan. You get unlimited texts and minutes on top of that and 3 months of BT Sport and 6 months of Apple Music.

The main appeal of this deal, though, is the phone it comes bundled with. The OnePlus 6T only launched earlier this month, making it one of the freshest flagship phones available.

It’s a darned good one too, as you can see from our 9/10 review. “The OnePlus 6T brings new technology and worthwhile improvements to the table making this the best phone from OnePlus yet,” we concluded.

That ‘new technology’ includes a fingerprint sensor housed within its 6.41-inch AMOLED display, if you can believe it. You also get a whole bunch of storage (128GB) as standard, and some of the fastest performance around courtesy of a Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus 6T Black Friday Deal OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM 128GB Midnight Black – 30GB of data on EE One of the best phones of the year with no up front charge, £2 off the monthly fee, and an extra 5GB of data allowance. You also get 3 months of BT Sport and 6 months of Apple Music.

The phone’s dual 16/20-megapixel camera is pretty decent, while a 3,700mAh battery is larger and longer lasting than usual. Even the screen notch is a good deal more subtle than other attempts we’ve seen.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.