This Cyber Monday 2018 deal is the perfect gift for Game of Thrones fans

There are loads of great Cyber Monday UK deals going at the moment, but if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the Game of Thrones fan in your life, look no further than this epic Amazon price slash on the complete collection of George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire books.
A Song of Ice and Fire is the book series written by George R.R. Martin on which the Game of Thrones TV show is based. As such, it’s essential reading for any true Game of Thrones fan – even if the HBO show has diverged from the literary plot on more than one occasion.
Amazon Cyber Monday book deals 2018
A Song of Ice and Fire, 7 Volumes Paperback – 12 Jul 2012
A Song of Ice and Fire, 7 Volumes Paperback – 12 Jul 2012
The complete collection of George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones-inspiring books is now available for a bargain Cyber Monday price.
As part of the ongoing Amazon UK deals bonanza, you can currently save over £20 on the complete collection of A Song of Ice and Fire Books, which features the seven novels that have inspired the Game of Thrones TV show so far.
The complete collection can currently be had for just £50, which is a good whack off its normal £65 RRP. It’s all packaged as a tidy box set, making it perfect to slot under the Christmas tree this year, and also comes with an exclusive map of Westeros that will really get Game of Thrones fans excited.
Amazon Cyber Monday book deals 2018
A Song of Ice and Fire, 7 Volumes Paperback – 12 Jul 2012
A Song of Ice and Fire, 7 Volumes Paperback – 12 Jul 2012
The complete collection of George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones-inspiring books is now available for a bargain Cyber Monday price.
Looking for even more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage which features price slashes on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more.
More Black Friday content
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker for a bargain Black Friday price.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.