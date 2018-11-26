This Cyber Monday 2018 deal is the perfect gift for Game of Thrones fans

There are loads of great Cyber Monday UK deals going at the moment, but if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the Game of Thrones fan in your life, look no further than this epic Amazon price slash on the complete collection of George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire books.

A Song of Ice and Fire is the book series written by George R.R. Martin on which the Game of Thrones TV show is based. As such, it’s essential reading for any true Game of Thrones fan – even if the HBO show has diverged from the literary plot on more than one occasion.

As part of the ongoing Amazon UK deals bonanza, you can currently save over £20 on the complete collection of A Song of Ice and Fire Books, which features the seven novels that have inspired the Game of Thrones TV show so far.

The complete collection can currently be had for just £50, which is a good whack off its normal £65 RRP. It’s all packaged as a tidy box set, making it perfect to slot under the Christmas tree this year, and also comes with an exclusive map of Westeros that will really get Game of Thrones fans excited.

